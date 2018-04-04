Man shot in Willow after apparent highway road rage incident

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A 25-year-old Wasilla man was seriously wounded in a shooting that followed an apparent road rage incident in the Parks Highway community of Willow.

Alaska State Troopers say Trent Wohlers suffered a potentially life-threatening injury early Tuesday.

Troopers took a call of a shooting at 12:17 a.m. near the Willow clinic.

Troopers say Wohlers after a road rage incident followed a woman driver north. The woman entered the Sunshine Community Health Center, which is less than a mile off the highway, and met her boyfriend.

A fight broke out and Wohlers was shot.

He was medically evacuated to Providence Hospital in Anchorage. Troopers say his next-of-kin was notified.

Troopers say they have arrested no one but an investigation is ongoing.

