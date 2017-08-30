TALKEETNA, Alaska (AP) – Marijuana is causing a divide in a quirky Alaska tourist town in the shade of the continent’s tallest mountain.

The High Expedition Co. sounds like it would be an outfitters store for climbers getting ready for their ascent of Denali. Instead, it is the first retail marijuana store in Talkeetna, Alaska.

Longtime tourism operators fear the pot store on Main Street will give the town a bad eye. There are also fears that people will walk across the street to a river park and start lighting up.

But Alaska State Troopers say they have issued no citations for public consumption of marijuana in the first few months the store has been open.

And store owner Joe McAneney says his employees tell customers they can’t smoke in public and must be respectful. He also says the “sky hasn’t fallen” on Talkeetna after the store opened.

The post Marijuana store creates chasm in Alaska tourist town appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.