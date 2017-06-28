Medicaid a focus for Alaska health commissioner during trip
By KFQD News
Jun 28, 2017 @ 9:18 AM

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – A new report commissioned by the state health department suggests Alaska could be forced to cut its Medicaid program under a health care overhaul bill passed by the U.S. House.

The report, prepared by the firm Manatt Health, cites as a reason proposed changes to Medicaid funding under the bill.

One-quarter of Alaska’s population currently is covered by Medicaid.

The U.S. Senate is working on its own health care bill. Alaska health department spokeswoman Katie Marquette says the state plans an analysis of the Senate’s proposal.

Marquette says Alaska health commissioner Valerie Davidson is in Washington, D.C. to meet with Alaska’s two senators and provide them with information on the state’s Medicaid program and its recipients.

She says Davidson wants to ensure Alaska’s voice is heard in the national debate.

