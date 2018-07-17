Memorial for steamship tragedy placed at Alaskan beach
By KFQD News
|
Jul 17, 2018 @ 11:35 AM

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – A memorial has been placed on a beach northwest of Juneau to remember the Canadian passenger liner that sank a century ago, killing about 350 people.

The Juneau Empire reports Juneau members of Pioneers of Alaska dedicated a 10,000-pound slab of granite and quartz Saturday at Eagle Beach State Recreation Area to remember the sinking of the SS Princess Sophia.

The 245-foot steamship sank on October 25, 1918, after grounding on Vanderbilt Reef in Lynn Canal, northwest of Eagle Beach.

Igloo 6 members of the Alaskan fraternal organization had worked for about five years to raise funds and develop the memorial.

Igloo 6 King Regent Fred Thorsteinson says the sinking was a major event in history of Alaska and Yukon Territory that had lasting effects.

Information from: Juneau Empire, http://www.juneauempire.com

