Michelle Obama’s Total Lack Of A Poker Face, And 10 Other Inauguration Randoms

1. MICHELLE OBAMA is often praised for her poise and grace . . . but she left all that on her bedside table on Inauguration Day. Because aside from an errant smile here and there, she was pretty much locked into STINK FACE mode.

2. A video of HILLARY CLINTON catching BILL staring at IVANKA TRUMP is going viral. (There’s no real evidence that’s what’s happening here, but don’t spoil my fun.)

3. There’s not a funnier meme coming out of Inauguration Day than GEORGE W. BUSH trying to put on a poncho.

4. Some idiot protesters who did damage on Inauguration Day are facing felony rioting charges. (Full Story)

5. PRESIDENT TRUMP’s inauguration cake was PLAGIARIZED. (Full Story)

6. For some reason, a baseball signed by President Trump is worth about $1,000 . . . up from $100 before he ran for president. But he’d be crushed to know that a ball signed by Hillary sold for more than $3,000 back in August. (Full Story)

7. We don’t have to talk about KELLYANNE CONWAY’s Inauguration Day outfit. The Internet’s got it covered.

8. Here’s SHIA LABEOUF’s latest stupid stunt: He’s got a camera set up in New York City, and he wants people to stand in front of it and say “He Will Not Divide Us”. It’ll be up for Trump’s entire presidency. (Full Story)

9. President Trump kind of insulted Saturday’s Women’s March by Tweeting, quote, “Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn’t these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly.”

But then he pulled it back with a follow-up: “Peaceful protests are a hallmark of our democracy. Even if I don’t always agree, I recognize the rights of people to express their views.”

10. So some people think Wikileaks blew up Hillary Clinton’s chances in 2016. But now, because Kellyanne Conway said Trump will NOT release his tax returns, they’re hoping to get their hands on them. (Full Story)

11. It’s uncool the way people are picking on BARRON TRUMP . . . so here’s a cute clip of him playing peek-a-boo with IVANKA’s baby.