Mine review continues after Alaska governor seeks delay

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is proceeding with an environmental review of a proposed copper-and-gold mine in southwest Alaska, despite a request from the state’s governor that the review be halted.

Gov. Bill Walker last month said the company behind the proposed Pebble Mine had yet to show that the project is feasible or realistic. He argued that, at a minimum, a preliminary economic assessment should be conducted.

But Shane McCoy, the corps’ program manager for the Pebble review, says an economic analysis is not one of the required pieces of information that the corps needs to conduct its work.

He says there are limited situations in which a review could be suspended and that Walker’s request did not fall within those.

