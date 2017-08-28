Miners, advocates eye Alaska land exposed by melting glacier

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Gold miners and environmentalists alike are paying close attention to a melting glacier north of Alaska’s capital city.

KTOO-FM reported (http://bit.ly/2xBHPWC ) Thursday that land under the retreating Herbert Glacier was completely covered 20 years ago, but is now exposing itself, leaving miners wondering if the rock contains mineralization that could be worth digging up.

The U.S. Forest Service oversees the area and last summer renewed permits for a Canadian company’s exploratory drilling. The permit does not allow for the creation of a mine, but lets the company drill holes to see what untapped resources are lurking below.

Guy Archibald, staff scientist for Southeast Alaska Conservation Council, says the problem is mining companies don’t know the impacts drilling will have on the future of the land.

