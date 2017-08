ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Anchorage police are investigating a traffic crash that killed a motorcycle driver.

Police just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday received a report of a crash between a motorcycle and another vehicle at Old Seward Highway and Dowling Road.

The motorcycle driver was declared dead at the scene about 10 minutes after police arrived.

The driver’s name has not been released.

