STERLING, Alaska (AP) – A motorcycle driver died after striking a pickup in Sterling.

Alaska State Troopers say a pickup driver late Thursday afternoon tried to make a left turn onto a street west of the Sterling Highway and saw a motorcycle approaching.

Troopers say the pickup driver attempted to swerve left to avoid a collision but the motorcycle also swerved and struck the front passenger side of the truck.

The motorcyclist was thrown off the bike onto the road and died at the scene.

Troopers did not immediately release the name, gender or hometown of the motorcycle driver because next of kin had not been notified.

The post Motorcycle driver dies in crash with pickup in Sterling appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.