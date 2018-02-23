Murkowski has concerns with gun bans as reaction to violence

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski says steps can be taken to address a “growing trend” of mass shootings and increased violence, including doing more to help individuals with mental illnesses and fixing problems in background check systems.

But she questioned whether banning certain types of guns is part of the answer, suggesting there are other options for people intent on causing harm, such as using chemicals or vehicles.

Murkowski says she wants to ensure that “we are not putting ourselves in a situation where we think we have solved the problems because we have banned one particular weapon.”

Murkowski spoke with reporters Thursday after addressing a joint session of the Alaska Legislature, where she outlined successes of the past year and remaining challenges for the state.

