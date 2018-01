08/28/2016 - Ice Cube - Afropunk Brooklyn 2016 Festival - Day 2 - Concert - Commodore Barry Park - New York City, NY, USA - Keywords: Horizontal, Music, Performance, Performer, Outdoors, Hip Hop, New York State, Celebrity, Celebrities, Summer, Photography, Music Festival, Musician, Arts Culture and Entertainment, Stage, Afro, Pit, Portrait, Fashion, Rap, multicultural festival, 2016 afropunk fest, 12th Annual Afropunk Brooklyn Festival Orientation: Portrait Face Count: 1 - - Photo Credit: Alex Mateo / PRPhotos.com - Contact (1-866-551-7827) - Portrait Face Count: 1

Straight Outta New Zealand. N.W.A’s F tha Police has been illegally broadcasting over police radio channels.

It’s been going on for the past few days. Apparently Rage Against The Machine’s version will be spiked in now and then.

The balls on those pranksters in Dunedin.

This won”t end well.