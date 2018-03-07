Natural gas pipeline plans call for use of Kenai’s water

KENAI, Alaska (AP) – Plans for an 800-mile natural gas pipeline say that if the Alaska Gasline Development Corporation builds its proposed liquefaction plant and export terminal in Nikiski, its water will come from the city of Kenai.

The Peninsula Clarion reported Monday that previous plans to supply the plant with water from wells in Nikiski were canceled after test wells underperformed or exceeded government standards for contamination.

Jesse Carlstrom, the corporation’s communications manager, says the terminal and plant would need about 150 gallons per minute of fresh water to operate.

Kenai Public Works Director Sean Wedemeyer says the city’s water system presently supplies about an average of 1 million gallons of water per day.

Wedemeyer said the additional demand would require upgrades to Kenai’s water system.

—

Information from: (Kenai, Alaska) Peninsula Clarion, http://www.peninsulaclarion.com

