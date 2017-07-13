FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – A process for developing a new plan for downtown Fairbanks is being created.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner (http://bit.ly/2ud6kLP ) reported Wednesday Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Karl Kassel is assembling a working group of 10 people to consult on the plan.

The working group has not yet met. The director of the borough’s Community Planning Department, Christine Nelson, says the appointments are underway and members would be announced in the coming weeks.

Nelson says the group will be tasked with helping to synthesize public input on what kind of downtown people want. She says the plan will have broad goals and will be less specific about what goes where than the current Vision Fairbanks Downton Plan.

Repealing the current Vision Fairbanks Downtown Plan is in the works.

The post New planning effort on the horizon for downtown Fairbanks appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.