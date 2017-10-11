North Pole mobile home fire spreads, destroys second home

NORTH POLE, Alaska (AP) – A fire at a North Pole mobile home spread and destroyed a second home.

Alaska State Troopers say the incident Monday night began when a fire in a fire pit inside a mobile home ignited a couch.

Troopers say 26-year-old Lafon Charlie unsuccessfully tried to extinguish the fire and suffered burns. Charlie was able to escape and was transported to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The fire spread to a neighboring mobile home.

Bystanders helped an elderly woman leave the second home and she was not injured.

Both mobiles homes were a total loss.

