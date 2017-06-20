NTSB identifies Alaska floatplane in lake crash

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A spokesman for the National Transportation Safety Board says the airplane that crashed Sunday in Alaska’s Misty Fjords National Monument was operated by Alaska Seaplane Tours.

NTSB spokesman Clint Johnson says the company’s De Havilland DHC-2 Beaver crashed Sunday afternoon as it attempted to take off from Big Goat Lake.

The airplane carried a pilot and six cruise ship passengers.

All were able to swim to shore in the mountain lake as the floatplane sank. They were flown to Ketchikan. Alaska State Troopers say they were treated for minor injuries.

The company on its website offers bear- and glacier-viewing trips and fishing trips out of Ketchikan.

A man answering the company’s phone Monday asked who was calling, said “no comment” and hung up the phone.

