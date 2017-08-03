NTSB seeks public’s help in Alaska plane crash investigation

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The National Transportation Safety Board is soliciting help from people who were in the vicinity of a fatal plane crash in Alaska.

KTVA-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2hplhVG ) the National Transportation Safety Board on Wednesday released a preliminary report on the Cessna 206 crash that killed Regal Air pilot Joel Black last week.

The report says Black had been flying to the Kautumn Lodge near Koliganek. He took off at about 8 a.m. last Thursday from Lake Hood Seaplane Base in Anchorage.

The 11th Air Force’s Rescue Coordination Center in Anchorage received an emergency locator transmitter signal from the aircraft at 9:24 a.m.

National Transportation Safety Board Alaska chief Clint Johnson says investigators are hoping to hear from anyone who was flying or on the ground in the general vicinity last Thursday.

