NTSB seeks public’s help in Alaska plane crash investigation
By KFQD News
|
Aug 3, 2017 @ 9:40 AM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The National Transportation Safety Board is soliciting help from people who were in the vicinity of a fatal plane crash in Alaska.

KTVA-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2hplhVG ) the National Transportation Safety Board on Wednesday released a preliminary report on the Cessna 206 crash that killed Regal Air pilot Joel Black last week.

The report says Black had been flying to the Kautumn Lodge near Koliganek. He took off at about 8 a.m. last Thursday from Lake Hood Seaplane Base in Anchorage.

The 11th Air Force’s Rescue Coordination Center in Anchorage received an emergency locator transmitter signal from the aircraft at 9:24 a.m.

National Transportation Safety Board Alaska chief Clint Johnson says investigators are hoping to hear from anyone who was flying or on the ground in the general vicinity last Thursday.

The post NTSB seeks public’s help in Alaska plane crash investigation appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.

Related Content

Newly found fungus could threaten Southeast Alaska...
More than 1 ounce of meth seized by Ketchikan poli...
Brown bear killed after eating Alaska homeowner’s ...
Woman killed by bear in Alaska was newly married
New campaign pushes shoppers toward Alaska Grown p...
Trump criticizes Murkowski on Twitter
Comments