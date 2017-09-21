Officials tell Alaska boaters to steer clear of dead whale

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Federal officials are advising boaters to steer clear of a dead humpback whale that has been spotted in The Gulf of Alaska’s Knik Arm.

KTVA-TV reported (http://bit.ly/2xwWyFl ) Wednesday that Julie Speegle, a spokeswoman for the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration, said calls about the male humpback near Point MacKenzie started coming in Saturday evening.

Speegle says a military crew was able to attach an orange buoy to the whale and get blubber and skin samples.

Speegle says the whale’s age and cause of death weren’t clear from that initial examination.

Officials received reports earlier in the year of two live gray whales swimming in Knik Arm, marking 2017 as an above-average season for whale sightings in the area.

