Officials to host town hall on missile testing in Alaska
By KFQD News
|
Jun 12, 2017 @ 9:33 AM

KODIAK, Alaska (AP) – Officials from the spaceport on Kodiak Island are hosting a town hall meeting to answer questions about the Missile Defense Agency’s plans to test a U.S.-Israeli anti-ballistic missile system in Alaska.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports (http://bit.ly/2rX3vuM ) testing of the Arrow-3 missile system will begin in 2018. The system was developed by Israel Aerospace Industries and Boeing, and is co-managed by the Missile Defense Agency and the Israel Missile Defense Organization.

The system is being developed to support Israel’s ballistic missile defense system. There are no plans to integrate the missiles into the U.S. ballistic missile defense system.

Navy Vice Adm. James Syring says Arrow-3 is “designed to defeat exospheric ballistic missile threat from Iran.”

