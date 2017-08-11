Oil company works to contain leak in Alaska’s North Slope

PRUDHOE BAY, Alaska (AP) – A Texas-based oil and gas company that last year said it discovered at least 6 billion barrels of oil under its land in northern Alaska is cleaning up more than 7,000 gallons of oil that leaked from a well.

Alaska’s Energy Desk reports (http://bit.ly/2vRX1SC ) that Caelus Energy originally thought the spill in mid-June was just 5 gallons .

Tom DeRuyter, who is overseeing the response to the leak, says the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation thinks most of the spill was contained to the surrounding gravel pad, but about 3 gallons of oil made it out to the tundra.

Cleanup on the spill is ongoing.

Caelus officials declined to be interviewed, but the company stated it is working with the state department to minimize damage.

