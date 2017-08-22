PALMER, Alaska (AP) – A motorcycle driver died in a crash on a rural road northeast of Palmer.

Alaska State Troopers say 34-year-old Caleb Bennett died Monday at the scene.

Troopers just before 7 p.m. took calls on the crash.

Witnesses performed CPR on the driver.

Troopers say Bennett was driving west on Wolverine Road. He failed to negotiate a right curve and crossed into the oncoming lane, striking a car driven by 53-year-old Heidi Stelzer of Palmer.

Bennett was not wearing a helmet. Troopers say speed was a factor in the crash.

The state medical examiner planned an autopsy.

Troopers are asking witnesses to contact them.

The post Palmer man dies in motorcycle crash with car appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.