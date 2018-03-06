Parks Highway crash kills Fairbanks man, injures juvenile

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A Fairbanks man died and a juvenile was injured in a crash on the Parks Highway north of Nenana.

Alaska State Troopers say 46-year-old Shawn Masterson died Monday afternoon when his northbound sport utility vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a southbound one-ton pickup at Mile 329.

Masterson was pronounced dead at the scene.

A juvenile in the SUV was transported to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

The crash occurred at about 4:35 p.m.

The pickup driver, 52-year-old Thomas Monicken of Fairbanks, was transported to the Fairbanks hospital. He was treated and released.

