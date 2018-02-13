Petersburg closes in on fee for cruise industry’s passengers

PETERSBURG, Alaska (AP) — Petersburg officials are primed to pass a new fee for passengers on cruise ships visiting the borough.

Petersburg’s proposal is based on a similar charge in Juneau, which has prompted a lawsuit from the cruise ship industry, Petersburg radio station KFSK reported.

The new ordinance would have the borough bill cruise ships based on number of passengers, each time a ship docks in Petersburg’s harbors.

The new fee would be $5 per passenger per visit. It wouldn’t be charged to ships with fewer than 20 passengers or those without overnight accommodations.

The new fee needs one more assembly approval before it would take effect next year.

