Pickup driver charged in fatal crash with motorcycle
By KFQD News
|
Jul 24, 2018 @ 11:42 AM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The driver of a pickup that collided with a motorcycle in Sterling, fatally injuring a man, has been charged with vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence.

Alaska State Troopers identified the pickup driver as 53-year-old Aprile Cresap. She remained jailed Tuesday in Kenai.

Cresap is represented by the Alaska Public Defender’s Office, which did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.

Sixty-year-old Michael Corteg of Sterling died in the crash.

Troopers say Cresap on Thursday afternoon started to make a left turn and saw a motorcycle approaching.

Troopers say she swerved left to avoid a collision but the motorcycle also swerved and struck the front passenger side of the truck.

Corteg was thrown off the motorcycle. He died at the scene.

