Pilot charged in crash inquiry says propeller was faulty

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A federal grand jury has indicted a Fairbanks pilot on charges of misleading crash investigators and flying without a valid airman’s certificate.

Forest Kirst is charged with two counts of obstruction before the National Transportation Safety Board.

Reached by phone, Kirst said he has two appeals pending before the NTSB. He also noted his pending lawsuit suit against companies that he claims sold him a defective propeller that led to an August 2014 crash.

The crash near Atigun Pass seriously injured Kirst and three tourists from New Brunswick, Canada. One passenger died 35 days later.

Prosecutors say Kirst misled investigators about the altitude of his plane and gave varying explanations for the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration revoked Kirst’s license. Prosecutors say Kirst later was observed flying.

