WRANGELL, Alaska (AP) – State plans to store contaminated soil near a recreation area in the Alaska Panhandle could be stalled by the U.S. Forest Service.

CoastAlaska News reports (http://bit.ly/2wsi5LX ) state officials seek to move nearly 20,000 cubic yards of lead-laced soil in a rock quarry south of Wrangell.

Officials say they want the soil moved because it poses a threat to marine environment and have prepared it with phosphate-based product so the lead won’t leach into soil or waterways.

To move the soil, the state needs a road permit, which the Tongass National Forest says it will not authorize without a six month to two year review to assess the effect of resource development and other action on federal land.

State officials hope to begin the work later this month.

The post Plans to move contaminated soil halted by Forest Service appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.