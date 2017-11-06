Police arrest man in connection to Sitka harbor shooting
By KFQD News
Nov 6, 2017 @ 10:47 AM

SITKA, Alaska (AP) – Sitka police say they have arrested a suspect in connection to the shooting at Eliason Harbor, which prompted authorities to tell people to stay indoors.

Police say 35-year-old Nathan Leask was arrested on Saturday about an hour after the shooting. Officers arrived at the harbor to find an adult male with a gunshot wound to his leg and blunt force trauma to the head. A woman was also said to be present but was uninjured.

Police accuse Leask of entering the boat the man and woman were on, starting a fight and discharging a handgun before fleeing. He was later arrested inside a house.

Leask was charged with one count each of first-degree assault and fourth-degree assault. He was arraigned and is being held on $100,000 bail.

