Police investigate body found inside Anchorage paint store

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Anchorage police are investigating circumstances surrounding a man found dead inside a paint store.

Police shortly before 9 a.m. Monday took a call from an employee of Aurora Paint Co. in midtown Anchorage.

The employee told officers he arrived at the business, walked inside and found a man lying on the floor.

The man was declared dead at the scene.

Police have released few other details but say they’re looking for a car that was at the store before the employee arrived.

The car is a white 2006 Kia Optima. Its license plate is EZA-725.

