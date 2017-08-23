Police release name of man killed in suspected home invasion

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Anchorage police have released the name of a man shot and killed during a suspected home invasion in southwest Anchorage.

Police on Tuesday identified the dead man as 25-year-old Terrance Williams.

Police say two men shortly before 5:30 a.m. Aug. 15 broke open the front door of a home and entered unannounced.

A man and a woman were inside the home on Core Court off west 88th Avenue near Jewel Lake Road.

Police say Williams and the man inside the home exchanged gunshots.

Both suspects fled.

Police found Williams lying in the driveway. He was transported to a hospital, where he died.

Detectives say the shooting was tied to drugs.

