Police say suspect aimed gun before he was shot

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A spokeswoman for the Anchorage Police Department says investigators have not confirmed that a suspect killed by officers fired a gun at them.

But Nora Morse says investigators have confirmed that 48-year-old Thomas Barclay pointed a gun at officers when they opened fire Wednesday night at a store parking lot.

Police in their initial accounts said officers believed Barclay fired at least twice.

Chief Justin Doll at a press conference Thursday says officers for about a week had attempted to serve felony warrants on Barclay.

He was found shortly before 11:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a Fred Meyer store on Muldoon Road.

Doll says officers pinned in Barclay’s vehicle on all four sides with police cars and fired a projectile into Barclay’s back window, shattering it.

Police say Barclay pointed a handgun at officers, who fired their weapons.

A woman in Barclay’s vehicle was not injured.

