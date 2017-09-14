Police say suspect surrenders in shooting deaths of 3

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A suspect in the shooting deaths of three men at an Alaska precious metals shop was arrested Tuesday after calling police to turn himself in.

Anchorage police on Wednesday identified the suspect as 43-year-old Anthony Pisano.

He is charged with three counts of first-degree murder. Online court records do not list his attorney.

Police identified the three men shot Tuesday at The Bullion Brothers shop as 31-year-old shop owner Steven Cook, 48-year-old Kenneth Hartman and 31-year-old Daniel McCreadie.

Police say their preliminary investigation indicates Pisano started a fight with Cook, shot him multiple times and turned the gun on Hartman and McCreadie.

Patrol officers acting on a tip were driving toward south Anchorage looking for Pisano when he called to turn himself in.

