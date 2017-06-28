Prehistoric fish trap made of stone found on Alaska island

KODIAK, Alaska (AP) – A stone fish trap that dates back to prehistoric times has been found on Alaska’s Kodiak Island.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reported (http://bit.ly/2t0of5f ) Tuesday that archaeologists from a museum on the island made the discovery during a survey of Afognak Native Corporation land.

The trap is approximately 164 yards (150 meters) long and consists of one semi-rectangular and one u-shaped corral. It is positioned in the intertidal zone near the mouth of a salmon stream. When the tide would come in, the trap would be submerged, allowing salmon to swim over. The water would eventually fall below the corrals at low tide, stranding fish inside.

Archaeologist Patrick Saltonstall says this type of fishing was used often along the coast from Oregon to southeast Alaska.

The archaeologists also found a new set of petroglyphs, or rock carvings.

