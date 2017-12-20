Prince of Wales hunters blame wolves for poor deer season

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Hunters on Prince of Wales Island say this year’s deer hunting season has been the worst in recent memory.

Alaska’s Energy Desk reported Monday that hunters on the Alaska panhandle island say large-scale industrial logging and a resurgence of wolves are to blame for the poor hunting season.

Mike Douville, who serves on the regional advisory council that makes subsistence recommendations, says finding fewer deer on the island is affecting people’s livelihood.

Douville is a proponent of killing wolves to keep deer numbers where they need to be, but not everyone agrees that is a good idea.

State and federal efforts to protect the island’s Alexander Archipelago wolves are underway. Conservation groups have petitioned multiple times to place the subspecies on the Endangered Species Act, but that hasn’t happened.

