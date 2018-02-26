Proposed ordinance would add pot regulations in Fairbanks

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – An ordinance proposes an onsite consumption ban and a limit on the number of marijuana retail stores allowed in Fairbanks.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports the ordinance proposes six new pages of Fairbanks General Code dealing with marijuana establishments and licensing, and is up for second reading, public comment and a likely vote at Monday’s council meeting.

The number of retail stores will be capped at 12, and onsite consumption will be outlawed, regardless of state law, if the ordinance passes.

Fairbanks currently has five operating licensed retail stores. Four licenses have been considered by the council and are waiting on a certificate of occupancy before opening. One licensee is appealing a decision by the Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office.

Fairbanks Mayor Jim Matherly says the limit of 12 retail stores was not chosen for any particular reason.

