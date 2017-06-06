ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Military officials resumed an annual mission to the Colony Glacier in Anchorage, where an Air Force plane crashed 65 years ago, killing the dozens of service members on board.

Alaska Public Media reports (http://bit.ly/2r1qy5q ) Operation Colony Glacier resumed Monday with U.S. Army Maj. Stephen Magennis leading the way.

Sixty-five years ago, recovery was deemed too dangerous and the plane disappeared beneath the snow and ice. The remains were buried for years until an Alaska National Guard crew spotted the wreckage in 2012. Since then, officials have made an annual recovery effort.

Many of the service-members can be identified only through small amounts of organic matter and bone fragments tested for DNA matches.

Magennis says they have identified 37 of the 52 total personnel who were on board during the crash.

The post Recovery efforts resume on glacier 65 years after crash appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.