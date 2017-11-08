SITKA, Alaska (AP) – Sitka’s recycling contractor has confirmed that a policy change in China has led to the company no longer being able to accept mixed paper, newspaper or a number of plastics recyclables.

The Daily Sitka Sentinel reports that the contractor, Republic Services, put the city on notice in October that it might have to make the change.

Plastics such as yogurt containers, ketchup and squeeze bottles will no longer be picked up.

China is the top purchaser of Sitka’s recyclables and advised the World Trade Organization in July that it planned to ban imports of 24 types of recyclables.

China’s policy change starts on Jan. 1, but the contractor previously said it would have to stop accepting the items by Nov. 1 because of the time it takes to ship them to China.

The post Recycling scaled back in Sitka due to China policy change appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.