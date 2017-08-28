Referendum pits pot retailers against Alaska neighborhoods

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – Cannabis opponents and advocates in the city of Fairbanks and the Fairbanks North Star Borough are working to push voter turnout as voters soon will decide the legality of marijuana sales in the area.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports (http://bit.ly/2xEkrYK ) two initiatives will appear Oct. 3 on the municipal election ballot. Proposition A outlaws commercial marijuana businesses in the city, while Proposition 1 outlaws them in the borough.

Since Alaska voters legalized commercial marijuana growing and retail statewide in 2014, Fairbanks has become one of Alaska’s more cannabis-friendly communities, with more than a dozen active growers in the area and more on the way.

But Jim Ostlind, of the Fairbanks North Star Borough, and former City Councilwoman Vivian Stiver launched successful campaigns to put referendums on city and borough ballots.

