Research ships find Alaska crab boat that sank in Bering Sea
By KFQD News
|
Jul 20, 2017 @ 9:43 AM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Federal research ships have found a crab boat that sank with six men on board in the Bering Sea.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the Destination, a 98-foot crab boat that disappeared Feb. 11, was found upright in 250 feet of water off St. George Island.

A NOAA fisheries survey vessel, the Oscar Dyson, looked for the crab boat in late April and used a multi-beam echo sounder to narrow the search area.

In early July, the Fairweather, a survey vessel that maps the sea floor, used multi-beam sonar to locate the Destination.

The Coast Guard Cutter Healy will use a remotely operated vehicle to investigate the wreckage.

A Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation will conduct a hearing on the sinking starting Aug. 7 in Seattle.

