ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – State highway officials say the Richardson Highway has reopened north of Valdez.

Road crews on Thursday worked to lessen additional avalanche hazards and removed snow from the road but more heavy snow and rain continued to make driving difficult.

The avalanche Wednesday morning put snow and debris on the highway at Mile 39 and the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities closed the highway between Miles 12 and 55.

The avalanche followed a mix of heavy snow and rain in the region and created a highway barrier estimated at 20 feet (6 meters) deep and 200 feet (61 meters) long.

The National Weather Service on Thursday reported 76 inches (193 centimeters) of snow fell over five days, including 46 inches (117 centimeters) in the previous 48 hours.

The post Road crews reopen Richardson Highway after avalanche appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.