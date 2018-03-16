Roof collapses on building housing Alaska fitness center

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – A building housing an Alaska fitness studio partially collapsed and fire officials say heavy snow may be the reason.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports an instructor for F&H Fitness reported to work Thursday, heard suspicious noises from the roof and exited.

The building has a one-story section and a two-story section. The instructor was sitting in her car with a second instructor when the roof on the one-story section caved in.

Marketing manager Stephanie Woodward says the fitness center conducts classes with up to 45 people at a time. She says company officials are extremely thankful no one was inside.

The two-story section housing a cycling room remains intact.

University Fire Department Battalion Chief Pat Mead says it’s possible snow load played a role in the collapse.

