ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Federal officials say a $1.5 million grant is being awarded to the Aleut community on Alaska’s Saint Paul Island for its commercial fishing industry.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says in a news release issued Thursday that the money for Saint Paul will help build a vessel repair and marine supply store facility.

Officials say the project is expected to generate $22.6 million in private investment and create 73 new jobs.

The village of Saint Paul is home to about 400 people. It is located about 750 miles west of Anchorage.

The post Saint Paul wins $1.5M grant for commercial fishing industry appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.