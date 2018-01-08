Sarah Palin’s oldest son to appear in court in assault case

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Sarah Palin’s oldest son is set to appear in court Monday on charges he assaulted his father at the family’s Alaska home.

Track Palin was arrested in December after Sarah Palin, the 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee and a former Alaska governor, told authorities her son was “freaking out” and on some kind of medication.

A police affidavit says father Todd Palin was bleeding from cuts on his head. He told police the dispute began when his 28-year-old son called to pick up his truck.

Track Palin is charged with assault, criminal mischief and burglary.

The Palins obtained a court order barring Track Palin from having contact with them and their children who live at home. Todd Palin told the court by phone in December that the family is prepared to re-establish contact.

