Searchers find Anchorage man missing on hike near Willow

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A man missing on a hike near Willow was found safe.

Alaska State Troopers say Shang Yi of Anchorage was escorted to his vehicle Monday afternoon at the Red Shirt Lake Trail head.

Yi left Sunday on the hike near the Nancy Lake Recreational Park, and when he did not return after sunset, was reported missing.

A rescue group joined troopers in looking for him Sunday night and resumed the search Monday.

Shortly after 9 a.m., troopers reached Yi on his mobile phone. He reported he had found a camp and was safe.

Searchers after multiple attempts found Yi and walked him out. He was not injured.

