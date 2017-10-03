Second Alaska victim confirmed in Las Vegas shooting

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) –

Dorene Anderson was the second person from Anchorage confirmed killed in the mass shooting at a country music contest in Las Vegas Sunday night.

The confirmation came Monday afternoon from her husband’s employer.

Anderson’s husband, John, works for the Alaska Housing Finance Corp. The CEO of that organization sent an email to employees Monday informing them that Dorene had been killed in the shooting.

Anderson described herself on her Facebook page as a stay-at-home wife and mother whose outside interest was a passion for the Alaska Aces, a minor league hockey that recently disbanded and was sold to the parent company of the NHL’s Philadelphia Flyers. She had been a member of the Aces’ “Cowbell Crew.”

Stacy Shubert, the director of governmental relations and public affairs for the corporation, told The Associated Press that the family has requested privacy.

The other victim was Adrian Murfitt, a commercial fisherman from Anchorage.

An Alaskan was among the 59 victims in the mass shooting at a country music concert Sunday night in Las Vegas. More than 500 were injured.

A family member says 35-year-old commercial fisherman Adrian Murfitt of Anchorage was also among the slain.

His sister, Shannon Gothard, tells The Associated Press that the family heard from one of Murfitt’s friends who was with him when he died, though they haven’t received official confirmation about his death.

Asked if the family was holding out hope that he made it after all, she said, “No. No.”

Gothard described her brother as a man with a hearty laugh, a former competitive hockey player who still dabbled in the game.

She says, “His whole life was always around hockey.”

After graduating from high school, he became a fisherman, picking up odd jobs in the offseason.

He had just come off an extremely successful fishing season when he made the trip to Las Vegas with some good friends.

He says he was able to pay “some things off” after making really good money this year. He decided to go out and celebrate. She says the concert was a way to treatment himself to “something nice and fun.”

