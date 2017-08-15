Semi swerves off Glenn Highway into Matanuska River

SUTTON, Alaska (AP) – A semi-truck that left the Glenn Highway and landed in the Matanuska River has been pulled back onto land.

Alaska State Troopers say the 40-year-old driver early Friday swerved to avoid an oncoming vehicle and left the roadway at Mile 70 near Sutton.

The driver was able to escape the truck before it went into the river and was not injured.

The truck was partially submerged.

Anchorage television station KTUU (http://bit.ly/2hZp64h) reports a towing company was able to pull the truck out of the river.

