Sen. Murkowski to deliver Legislative address on Thursday

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski is set to make an address to Alaska Legislature on Alaska issues in Congress.

The Juneau Empire reports Murkowski, Alaska’s senior U.S. Senator, will speak at 11 a.m. Thursday in a joint session of the Alaska Legislature in Juneau.

Murkowski is expected to speak on Congressional approval of drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and offshore oil drilling, among other topics.

Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan is scheduled to deliver a follow-up speech next week.

