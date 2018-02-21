JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The Alaska Division of Elections says the man picked by Gov. Bill Walker to fill an open state Senate seat changed his party affiliation from undeclared to Republican Wednesday morning.

Walker picked Mike Shower to replace Wasilla Republican Mike Dunleavy, who resigned. State law dictates that Dunleavy’s replacement must be Republican.

State GOP Chairman Tuckerman Babcock says Shower filled out a voter registration form at a district convention last month to change his party affiliation after it was pointed out that he wasn’t registered as a Republican.

He says Shower was then elected a precinct leader and Republican delegate to the state convention.

Babcock says he’s not sure if the paperwork was submitted or if it was lost. But he says the party has no concerns with Shower’s status.

The post Senate pick changed party after appointment appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.