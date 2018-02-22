Senate Republicans confirm Shower for Alaska Senate seat

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The Alaska Senate is getting a new member.

Senate Republicans announced Thursday that they have confirmed Mike Shower to fill the seat vacated last month by Wasilla Republican Mike Dunleavy.

The process to fill the seat has been messy.

Senate Republicans rejected Gov. Bill Walker’s first choice, who wasn’t among the finalists advanced by Senate District E Republicans. Walker’s second nominee was on the list but withdrew amid backlash over controversial social media posts.

Republicans, at the request of Walker’s office, then provided more names for consideration, including Shower’s.

Shower, who is from Wasilla, served in the U.S. Air Force and flies for FedEx.

In a release, Senate Majority Leader Peter Micciche (mih-CHIK-ee) says Shower’s military service is “exemplary” and makes him well-suited to tackle tough issues.

