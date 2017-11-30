Seward man charged with firing gun, grazing neighbor on ear

SEWARD, Alaska (AP) – A 71-year-old Seward man has been charged with two counts of felony assault.

Alaska State Troopers say Stephen Flitter fired shotgun slugs at two neighbors, grazing one on the top of his ear. The man did not require medical attention.

Flitter remained jailed Thursday at Wildwood Pretrial Facility. Flitter’s attorney could not be immediately reached Thursday.

Troopers took a call early Sunday night of shots fired at Mile 7 Seward Highway.

Investigators say Flitter fired a shotgun toward a steel storage container known as a conex box in which two neighbors were working.

Troopers say Flitter was intoxicated as he fired from just outside his home.

He’s also charged with felony weapons misconduct for allegedly firing at a building and misdemeanor weapons misconduct for handling a gun while intoxicated.

