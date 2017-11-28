KENAI, Alaska (AP) – A private resident has been awarded a small piece of land in Seward after much debate over the property’s location in a flood plain.

The Peninsula Clarion reported Sunday that the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly approved the sale to Dean Carl, who tried to buy the land in 1994 and then made another request this year.

Carl said he is planning to build a house on the land he owns now and only wants to purchase the neighboring borough land to build a longer driveway.

Opposition centered on the borough’s flood mitigation plan, which discourages development within floodplains. Floods are frequent in Seward and the surrounding area, which is built on gravelly soil deposited by rivers and creeks.

—

The post Seward resident awarded piece of land on flood plain appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.