Shower won’t commit to joining Alaska Senate majority

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Alaska’s newest state senator says he cannot commit to joining the Senate’s Republican-led majority caucus, citing concerns with the state budget.

Caucus members are expected to vote together on the budget and on certain procedural matters. Because of that, Republican Sen. Mike Shower of Wasilla says he can’t commit to being a member of the caucus now.

Shower replaced Republican Mike Dunleavy, who left the caucus last year over spending concerns. Dunleavy resigned from the Senate in January to run for governor.

Palmer Republican Sen. Shelley Hughes also left the caucus last year.

In a Facebook post Monday, Shower says he’s heard concerns about the size of the budget, which he says could wind up being higher than his district would support.

Shower was sworn in to office last week.

